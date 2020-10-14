Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $4,097,040.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $9,507,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

