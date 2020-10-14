Financial Review: NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) vs. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NTN Buzztime and Phoenix New Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix New Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Phoenix New Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.27 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Phoenix New Media $219.92 million 0.46 $104.55 million N/A N/A

Phoenix New Media has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% Phoenix New Media 57.96% 24.96% 16.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats NTN Buzztime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com, as well as v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, online video subscription services, and pay-per-view online video services. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, and Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel, a digital reading application that provides fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

