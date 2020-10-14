Financial Survey: New Fortress Energy (NFE) vs. The Competition

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is one of 16 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare New Fortress Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -55.38% -11.28% -2.77% New Fortress Energy Competitors 5.08% 32.74% 3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Fortress Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 New Fortress Energy Competitors 237 562 452 15 2.19

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus target price of $28.38, suggesting a potential downside of 43.12%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 19.86%. Given New Fortress Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $189.13 million -$33.81 million -30.80 New Fortress Energy Competitors $8.61 billion $393.19 million 4.01

New Fortress Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. New Fortress Energy pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 76.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

New Fortress Energy competitors beat New Fortress Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. New Fortress Energy LLC is a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.