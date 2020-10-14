Financial Survey: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) & istar (NYSE:STAR)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and istar (NYSE:STAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and istar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $341.57 million 1.91 $126.31 million $1.76 4.84 istar $479.50 million 1.89 $324.04 million $3.73 3.24

istar has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. istar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. istar pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and istar has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and istar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 istar 0 0 1 0 3.00

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. istar has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.59%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than istar.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and istar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -38.46% -4.43% -1.06% istar -12.94% -5.85% -1.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of istar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of istar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, istar has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

