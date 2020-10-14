FireEye Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 44,679 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the average volume of 3,948 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 173.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

