First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

FSLF stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52.

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

