First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.