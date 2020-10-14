First Financial Corp IN Buys 50 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.36 and a 200-day moving average of $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

