First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,931,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,702,000 after acquiring an additional 993,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after acquiring an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

