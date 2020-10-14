First Financial Corp IN Has $63,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

