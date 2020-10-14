First Financial Corp IN Has $992,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

