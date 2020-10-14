First Financial Corp IN Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.