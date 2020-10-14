First Financial Corp IN Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

