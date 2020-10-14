First Financial Corp IN Purchases 109 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.