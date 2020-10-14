First Financial Corp IN Purchases 514 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

