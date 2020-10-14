First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.30. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

