First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of FRC opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $128.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.35.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

