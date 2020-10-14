First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $100.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

NYSE FRC opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 64,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 181.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

