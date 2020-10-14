First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $87.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock worth $598,401,598. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

