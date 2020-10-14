First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE FEO opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 112,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

