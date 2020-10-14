First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Shares Gap Down to $40.33

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $36.55. First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund shares last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

