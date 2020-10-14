First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.09

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $89.09, with a volume of 394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

