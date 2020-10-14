First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.93. First United has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Mccullough acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 5,082 shares of company stock valued at $59,124 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

