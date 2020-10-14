FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.08

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.08 and last traded at $137.08, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4,141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,052,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,057,000 after buying an additional 6,886,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,375,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,149,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 349,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

