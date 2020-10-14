FLO Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. FLO has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $23,846.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

