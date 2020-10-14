Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of FLUX stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.50.
Flux Power Company Profile
