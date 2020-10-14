Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

