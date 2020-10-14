FOAM Price Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $20,900.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FOAM has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.01484083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152697 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,535,991 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.