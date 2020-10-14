Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 158.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 470,046 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

