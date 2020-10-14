Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend payment by 38.1% over the last three years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.26.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

