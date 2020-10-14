Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84). On average, research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,547,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $82,904,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,507,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,113,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $23,245,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.