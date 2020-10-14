Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

NYSE:FTV opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,648,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $17,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

