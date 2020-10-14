Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.07

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $63.87, with a volume of 2971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,229,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

