Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.07

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $63.87, with a volume of 2971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.
In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,229,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
