Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.11

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

FRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Freedom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 27.15%.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

