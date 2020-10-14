Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.00

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $123.51, with a volume of 711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.71.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freshpet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,491,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,285,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 710,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 106,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

