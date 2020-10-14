Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

