Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

FROG stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.03. Frogads has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $90.80.

In related news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

