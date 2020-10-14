Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Research analysts at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FROG. Summit Insights began coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Redstone began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frogads has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $73.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.03. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,635,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $12,276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,649,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403.

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

