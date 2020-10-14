FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $717.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $267,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 277,953 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

