Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $927.06 million, a P/E ratio of 349.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 451,351 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 117,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 266,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.