FunFair (FUN) Trading 23.5% Higher This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). FunFair has a market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $444,715.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00268692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.01481768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152315 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, LATOKEN, ABCC, Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, C2CX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

