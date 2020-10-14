FY2020 EPS Estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ESLOY opened at $69.83 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

