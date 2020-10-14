FY2020 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Boosted by B.Riley Securit

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

