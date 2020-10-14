FY2020 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $6.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

STT opened at $66.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

