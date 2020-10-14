G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFSZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G4S/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. G4S/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

