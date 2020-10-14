Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GMP opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.29. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.10 ($0.12).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.