Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Garmin worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Garmin by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 239.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 41.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,792 shares of company stock worth $1,785,733. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

