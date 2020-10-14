GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

GDS stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDS has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in GDS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in GDS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in GDS by 31.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GDS by 20.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

