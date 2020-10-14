Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 263.6%.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.42. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

