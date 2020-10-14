Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the September 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 107,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.38.

