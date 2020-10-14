Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.03

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.03 and last traded at $197.39, with a volume of 551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Get Globant alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.