Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s segmental sales, although dismal in the second quarter of 2020, the company has seen visible trend improvement through the quarter and continuing into July. The improvement in the company’s U.S. revenues led by the U.S. spine business looks encouraging. Continued momentum of robotic technology and strong uptake of the company’s HEDRON line of 3D printed inner body spacers buoy optimism. Globus Medical launched several products in its spine portfolio, which instills investors’ confidence in the stock. Globus Medical’s results in the second quarter were better-than-expected despite pandemic-led business disruptions. Over the past three months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its sector. Yet, margin contractions are worrying. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts are other worries.”

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of GMED opened at $54.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,604,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 641,351 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 896,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 255,273 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after purchasing an additional 115,589 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

